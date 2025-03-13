In this edition

1. Provoking a cultural war against Trump and calling it a trade war.

2. Canada Life before Globalism and “Free Trade.”

3. Canada, An owner’s manual and users guide. Tariffs for dummies.

4. The legal Machine-2 can play this game. My latest email to the Crown.

5. Scuttlebutt Lodge

Provoking a cultural war against Trump and calling it a trade war.

Canada has initiated and provoked the "Trump War." Our political elites saw clearly that Trump posed an imminent and credible threat to their dominion and power structures. For the Canadian political establishment, the Trump Wars are an attempt to stop Trump from undermining the public Globalist policies that they utilize to enrich themselves and that destroy the Canadian middle class.

1. DEI

2. Transgenderism

3. Off shoring of production

4. Immigration

5. Financialization

6. Transhumanism

While Canadians are confused and believing this dispute is all about a trade war, they have become distracted from the real and imminent problems listed above and now see our ally as an adversary.

These same politicians have convinced many Canadians to hasten their economic destruction with tariffs that will reduce employment, increase bankruptcies, and escalate the cost of living while deflating asset values. Canadians are being sent out of the trenches and over the top into an economic massacre while their political Generals shower themselves with accolades.

Canada Life before Globalism and “Free Trade.”

In 1988 Canada and the USA signed a free trade agreement and began to usher in the era of globalism, it would take 10 years to fully implement – What was life like in Canada before this era of globalism and free trade?

35 years ago, I was an electrician in small town Ontario making $25 per hour, or $50k per year.

1. I Bought a house for $112 k (2 X my yearly salary) That same house now costs an electrician 7X his salary.

2. I Had 4 children, and my wife stayed at home. Few families have either a stay-at-home mom, let alone 4 children.

3, My new truck was $16k, 1/3 of my salary, not $70k or ¾ of the salary for an electrician today.

4. Gas was about $0.50 per liter not the 1.50 we pay today.

I could go on, but that should paint a pretty clear picture. Back then, the government only had one hand in my pocket. The government isn't the cure it is the disease. Globalism amplifies the disease of government. Canadians would be far better off if we supported Trumps attempts to derail globalism and adopt similar policies rather than fighting him.

In my earlier days fighting government corruption 2002

Canada, An owner’s manual and users guide. Tariffs for dummies.

Canadian Tariffs are a new tax on Canadians and are disproportionate.

Tariffs for dummies

To view all my video’s, subscribe to my YouTube channel.

The legal Machine-2 can play this game. My latest email to the Crown.

The abuse and malice by the legal machine continues however this week I gave notice that I will appeal the Crowns appeal.

BY E-MAIL

RANDALL HILLIER

March 13, 2025

BY E-MAIL

Etienne Lacombe

Crown Law Office-Criminal Ministry of the Attorney General

Toronto ON

Dear Sir:





Re: Crown’s Notice of Appeal – Decision of Justice McVey (November 14th 2024)

Further to your letter of March 7th 2025, I would draw your attention to the extract attached with respect to the rules governing transcripts for appeals, and in particular to the following stipulations contained therein:

A transcript is required if witnesses testified at the hearing and either party believes all or part of the testimony will be relevant to the appeal. Any oral rulings of the decision-maker may also need to be transcribed… The Rules say that the parties are required to talk about what transcripts are necessary for the appeal.

It is disappointing that the Crown has attempted to mislead an unrepresented Accused about the rules governing the need for transcripts in this matter. With respect to the ruling of Justice McVey, there were NO witnesses. As well, her ruling was delivered in writing – it was not an oral ruling. Transcripts are not required in such circumstances.

It is also disappointing that the Crown has acted in bad faith in the following manner:

● Failure To Discuss Transcripts: The Crown failed to discuss with the Accused the necessity of transcripts (notwithstanding several efforts at communication, by the Accused – to which no response was made by the Crown);

● Failure to Act Promptly: in a case involving the core issue of DELAY the Crown has used, in a bad-faith manner, techniques of further delay. The transcripts were ordered on December 23rd 2024 on the eve of the Christmas break, although the Notice of Appeal was served on December 12th 2024. This gratuitous delay led to the Crown knowingly stretching out the turnaround time of the court reporter. Further, the transcripts were completed on February 3rd 2025, but not delivered to me until March 7th 2025, an inexplicable (and unnecessary) delay.

Further, I have not received from you any meaningful response to the legitimate points raised in my prior correspondence to you, in particular those items raised in my letters of February 7th 2025 and February 14th 2025, which items relate to the public interest.

It is worth noting that, in his testimony before a Parliamentary Committee, RCMP Superintendent Mathieu Bertrand acknowledged that there are presently over 4,000 individual criminal organizations in Canada, many of them involved in the distribution of drugs such as fentanyl and in other serious crimes, many causing death.

The fuller version of the testimony can be viewed at the following link:

https://x.com/DaneLloydMP/status/1867342017467924813

The resources of the Crown would be more meaningfully deployed in assisting the RCMP to deal with these serious crimes. In comparative terms, the Crown’s focus on the temporary closure of five (5) city blocks along Wellington Street in Ottawa (following which the Municipality kept the same 5 blocks CLOSED FOR 14 MORE MONTHS) reflects a poor use of the Crown’s resources and does not serve the public interest.

During the Freedom Convoy, not a window was broken, not a brick was painted, not a building was stormed, not a person was killed (unlike by fentanyl or Oxy). The only “injury” was to the vanity of the former Prime Minister, who has now finally left office.

In such circumstances, it is inappropriate for the Crown to continue with this Appeal. Such continuation is contrary to the public interest. A Purge Motion will be submitted for a date which the Court makes available (as a courtesy, I will canvass the date with you before committing to the date with the Court).

___________________________________

RANDALL HILLIER –

Thanks for your continued support and generosity,

It makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns