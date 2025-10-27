No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DianaC's avatar
DianaC
Oct 27

Would have liked to join. Hope you have sell out attendance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Mcintosh's avatar
Elizabeth Mcintosh
Oct 28

I wish I could attend this..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Randy Hillier & No More Lockdowns Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture