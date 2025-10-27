Join Us for an Unforgettable Evening of Freedom & Inspiration!

Only 25 tickets left for our nearly sold-out celebration on Thursday, October 30th! Don’t miss your chance to connect with champions of liberty at this exclusive event. Featuring an All-Star Lineup:

John Carpay, Greg Wycliffe, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, Chris Fleury, Derek Sloan, Maxime Bernier, Helen Grus, Denis Rancourt, and Randy Hillier

What to Expect:

6 PM: Doors open for a vibrant meet-and-greet reception.

Dynamic Presentations: Hear from leading voices in the fight for freedom.

Open Mic Q&A: Ask your burning questions and engage directly with our speakers.

Delicious Appetizers included with your ticket, plus a cash bar.

Tickets: Only $25! Secure yours now at:



JCCF Website

All tickets must be purchased in advance—don’t wait, they’re going fast! Be part of this powerful evening celebrating truth, freedom, and community. Grab your ticket today and join us!

.