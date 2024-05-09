Come join us at our event End the Con in Tiverton! Get ready to mingle with like-minded individuals who are passionate about putting an end to the Great Reset and phony government scams. From engaging discussions to networking, this event is designed to empower you to embrace a great Resist in every aspect of your life. So mark your calendars and get ready to be inspired! See you there! Doors open at 6:15 pm

You can reserve your ticket online or buy at the door $20

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/895327447497?aff=oddtdtcreator