Join me for and exciting evening with friends at Citizens of Liberty
1. Wednesday January 28th
2. Palki Cuisine of India, 6501 Russell Rd, Carlsbad Springs, ON K0A 1K0
3. 7:00 pm
4. Optional buffet dinner starts at at 5:45 pm
5. Please text RSVP your buffet attendance to Kris - DUE by Monday evening 10 p.m. at 613-301-3028. (include your name and the name of each person attending). Numbers are sent to the restaurant on Tuesday morning
6. 6. $5 admission.
