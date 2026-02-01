Jigger, Jack and the Bureaucrat.

Dog gone tales but true tales from Scuttlebutt Lodge. How I deal with bureaucrats and how I chase them away.

Jigger, Jack and the Bureaucrat

Is Trump a Modern Day FDR?

As a Canadian watching global tensions rise—like debates over our borders or how we should defend ourselves amid big U.S. changes—it’s smart to look at Donald Trump’s recent moves through the eyes of history.

Trump talks a lot about “No More Wars” and putting “America First,” but his policies look an awful lot like what Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) did before World War II. FDR was the U.S. president who promised to keep America neutral in 1940, meaning no getting involved in foreign fights. But behind the scenes, he was quietly getting the country ready for war by pumping up military spending, taking control of important spots overseas, and making sure American factories were strong enough to handle tough times.

Trump’s actions, which people often call crazy or just focused on the U.S., might actually add up to a similar full plan for being ready if things get bad or provoking them. When we connect all these pieces, it’s not just random stuff—it’s a pattern that echoes what happened in the past. Let’s break it down step by step, so it’s easy to see the similarities.

Budget Booms: From Staying Out to Gearing Up!

First, let’s talk about money for the military. Back in the late 1930s, FDR saw trouble brewing in Europe with Hitler and the Nazis on the rise. He oversaw a huge increase in defense spending from 1938 to 1941. It started at $1.24 billion in 1938, went up to $1.799 billion in 1940, and then jumped way up to $6.435 billion in 1941. That’s a massive 419% increase overall. This wasn’t the kind of budget you have in peaceful times; it was all about building weapons, training troops, and getting ready for possible attacks. FDR did this while telling Americans he wanted to stay out of the war.

Now, look at Trump. He started his second term as president in January 2025, with the defense budget for that year around $901 billion. But by January 2026, he proposed a whopping $1.5 trillion for the 2027 budget year. He called it essential for building what he terms a “Dream Military” because we’re living in “dangerous times.” This is about a 66% jump from recent levels, which isn’t as big percentage-wise as FDR’s, but remember, today’s dollars are huge compared to back then.

Critics say Trump’s hikes are just to deal with rising prices or update old equipment, but the sheer size makes you wonder if it’s really about preparing for a long conflict. Just like FDR, Trump is shifting from talk of isolation—staying out of other countries’ business—to quietly building up strength. It’s a pivot that could signal bigger things ahead.

Industry Overhaul: Making America Self-Reliant Again

Next up is how both leaders focused on bringing industry back home, or what we call “reshoring.” Trump has been pushing hard on this with taxes called tariffs and other incentives to get key industries like computer microchips, steel, and aluminum produced in the U.S. again.

In 2025, he doubled the tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, saying it was to stop China from flooding the market with cheap stuff that hurts American workers. Then, by January 2026, he slapped 25% tariffs on semiconductors, which are the tiny chips in everything from phones to missiles. This led to new deals, like a big agreement with Taiwan to build more chip factories in America. Trump doesn’t hide the reason—he says straight up that it’s for national security: “You can’t win a war if you’re reliant on your enemies for the machines and ammo you need.

“This sounds just like what FDR did before the war. FDR knew America couldn’t fight if it depended on others for supplies. So, in 1940, he passed the Two-Ocean Navy Act, which authorized a massive buildup of the U.S. Navy, including hundreds of new ships. This boosted shipbuilding factories across the country. Then, in January 1941, he created the Office of Production Management (OPM) to organize and control how factories made stuff for defense. Later that year, in August, the Supply Priorities and Allocations Board (SPAB) was set up to decide who got scarce materials like metal and rubber first—the military, of course.

These weren’t just about creating jobs or fixing the economy after the Great Depression; they were about making sure America could stand on its own if war came. Trump’s policies get talked about mostly as ways to bring jobs back and help the economy, but they have that same dual purpose: grow at home while getting ready for military needs. In a world where China controls so much manufacturing, this could be crucial if tensions boil over.

Territory Plays: Locking Down Key Spots Worldwide

The most eye-opening similarities are in how both presidents expanded U.S. control over important places overseas, without always calling it conquest. FDR was smart about it—he focused on getting strategic bases and resources to protect America and hurt potential enemies. For example, in 1940, he made the Destroyers-for-Bases deal with Britain. The U.S. gave 50 old warships in exchange for 99-year leases on British lands in places like Newfoundland, Bermuda, and islands in the Caribbean. These became naval and air bases to guard the Atlantic. Then, in 1941, FDR signed agreements to protect Greenland and Iceland from the Nazis, which let the U.S. build bases like Thule in Greenland and get access to mines for cryolite, a key material for making aluminum in airplanes. Over in the Pacific, FDR strengthened existing U.S. spots like the Philippines (which was under U.S. control then), and islands like Wake, Midway, and Guam. All this was part of secret plans like Rainbow 5, which laid out a “Europe First” strategy—defend the Pacific while hitting Germany hard.

Trump is doing something similar, but with today’s tools like economic pressure and quick military moves. Take Venezuela: In January 2026, U.S. forces ran “Operation Absolute Resolve” and captured President Nicolás Maduro. Trump said it was temporary U.S. oversight to secure massive oil reserves and stop threats from Russia’s and China’s friends there. This cuts off resources to rivals, just like FDR’s Greenland play. For Panama, Trump used tough talk and diplomatic muscle in 2025 and 2026 to kick Chinese companies out of controlling key ports near the Panama Canal. It ended with a Panamanian court ruling against them and a sale to U.S.-friendly buyers—no guns fired, but America reclaimed a vital shipping chokepoint.

Trump’s ideas for Greenland are even more direct echoes: He’s pushed for buying it or even annexing it, with bills in Congress as of January 2026 to make it the 51st state, backed by threats of tariffs or force against Denmark. Right now, in February 2026, it’s stuck because of fights within NATO, but the goal is clear—control the Arctic routes for military and resource reasons.

Cuba is under pressure too; Trump declared a “national emergency” in January 2026 and hit countries selling oil to Cuba with tariffs, aiming to isolate it from Russia, China, and Iran and remove what he calls an “enemy outpost” close to home.

Iran is trickier: Trump’s been ramping up threats of retaliation in 2026 to break its ties with Russia and China and secure oil shipping lanes, though there’s no direct action yet. Like FDR, Trump uses modern coercion instead of old-school leases, but the aim is the same—secure spots that matter for defense.

Third-Term Hints: When Crisis Calls for the Same Leader

One more big parallel is how both men handled term limits during scary times. FDR broke a long tradition—started by George Washington—of presidents serving only two terms. In 1940, with World War II exploding (Germany invaded Poland in 1939 and France in 1940), FDR played it coy all through 1939 and 1940. He said he’d only run if the Democratic Party “drafted” him, meaning begged him to. At the party convention, it was all set up for him to win the nomination easily. His opponents called it a step toward being a dictator, but FDR argued that the world crisis needed his experience and steady hand. He won the election big, with over 54% of the vote.

Trump, even with the 22nd Amendment (passed in 1951 because of FDR) limiting presidents to two terms, has refused to flat-out say no to a third. In interviews back in 2025, he said he’s “not joking” about it and mentioned “there are methods,” like maybe having his vice president step in or other tricks. He admitted the Constitution is “pretty clear” but added “too bad.” His allies keep floating ideas, while Trump acts vague, just like FDR did when the world felt unstable. This ambiguity during global threats—from wars in Europe back then to tensions with China and Russia now—shows how leaders bend rules when they think continuity is key.

Defensive Talk: Hiding the Real Buildup

Finally, both disguise their moves with soft words. Trump calls his big missile defense system—the Golden Dome, launched in 2025 with over $24 billion—the “Iron Dome for America” at first, saying it’s just a protective shield against attacks. The Venezuela operation? It’s “restoring democracy,” not taking over. FDR did the same, calling his expansions “hemispheric defense” to protect the Americas, while plans like Rainbow 5 were kept under wraps in neutral talk.

To make it clear, here’s a simple matchup of their strategies:

Budgets: FDR jumped 419% to arm up; Trump proposes 66% for a “Dream Military.”

Industry: FDR used OPM and SPAB for self-reliance; Trump tariffs secure chips and steel.

Territories: FDR leased Greenland and Iceland; Trump grabs Venezuela and Panama influence.

Third Term: FDR coy amid war starts; Trump hints at ways around limits.

Framing: FDR said “defense”; Trump says “emergency” or “shield.”

The ways they do it differ—FDR worked with Congress more, Trump leans on executive orders—but the patterns are too close to ignore. As someone from Canada, I worry this U.S. buildup could pull us in. Is Trump a modern-day FDR, preparing for the worst while promising peace? Or is he a Teddy Roosevelt on an Imperial quest with his Rough Riders?

History tells us to see these as one big plan, not separate pieces. We need to watch closely and prepare for what might come next.

Randy Hillier

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here or email me info@randyhillier.com

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.

Follow me on

RandyHillier.Substack.com

X https://x.com/randyhillier

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/randy.hillier/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/randy.hillier/

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns