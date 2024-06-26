In this edition:

On July 1, 2024 a new news/information channel hits Canada’s airwaves: talknation.ca



Two former old-school journalists have teamed up in this new endeavor to bring actual news and professional integrity to Canadians.

Many of you will remember Rodney Palmer’s explosive commentary at the National Citizens Inquiry, revealing the truth of journalism in Canada and the conduct of his former employer CBC during covid. Rodney was a long-time foreign correspondent and Asian Bureau Chief for CTV, and an investigative journalist for CBC Radio.

Randy Taylor will be the host of this new 2 hour in-depth show and is also a former old school journalist who spent many years interviewing and examining political/ social problems and public personalities.

I’ve included a short video interview with Rodney and Randy.

Ole school hard hitting news returns to Canada

Upcoming Events

Niagara August 27th

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/end-the-con

All events start at 7 pm and doors are open early for meet & greet

You can reserve your ticket online or buy at the door.

Court Updates

Although I have no further court dates until September, I’ve got a packed summer compiling arguments and evidence for a great number of pretrial motions that the Crown is insisting on. These motions are for a complete publication ban, challenging my use of expert witnesses, the jury selection process, and using the charges from other protests among a host of other attempts to drag this out and punish me for speaking out.

Part of this process will entail paying for and collecting all of the transcripts for each of the many appearances I’ve had in court over the last 27 months.

Is Reality artificial?

It appears to me that humanity has an unquenchable thirst to live apart and away from the natural world, and to be surrounded by an artificial environment.

I’ve included a short video of 3 anecdotal stories-

Is sawdust real? Has reality become artificial

What is perplexing is our apparent lack of interest for potential consequences of living in this artificial environment.

Generally, the concept of creating something artificial was only when the real thing became too rare or expensive like diamonds, or broken or destroyed such as limbs. However, we added new reasons to create things that are artificial to replace the real ones and that is for convenience and appearance.

The first example that comes to mind was artificial breast implants. The real and naturally became passé and the artificial were often seen as improvements. But it didn’t stop there, and artificial enhancements to buttocks, hips, and all manner of body parts took off. Of course, in time these artificial enhancements would have devastating and long-lasting consequences for women, as the silicone implants began to leak and the Botox gave way to side effects.

However, the quest for artificial took new leaps and bounds and now we can remove a women breast and replace her genitals, fill her with male hormones and create an artificial man. We can also do the reverse and create artificial women from men with powerful chemical hormones and the scalpel and surgery.

While any somewhat intelligent person could surmise there would be profound and tragic consequences, opposing views were derided as transphobic, and bigoted.

The majority of Canadians may not live in an artificial body but they do reside far away from the natural world in densely packed urban cities where privacy and freedom must be restrained due to closeness and proximity to others. Excessive Bylaws and regulations are implemented under the guise of health, safety, and nuisance.

Artificial lakes and forests called parks and ponds are created to give the appearance and harmony of a natural environment, but it remains a cheap counterfeit to the natural and real world. Reality TV shows and virtual reality games have replaced real social interactions. Reality can never be found on your TV screen, tablet, or smartphone, they are escapes from reality.

The progress towards an artificial existence continues with the food we consume: artificial beef burgers, lab grown meat, artificial flavors, fake ice cream, and powdered eggs, are all on the menu in for the residents of the artificial environment.

The advance of artificial intelligence (AI) is now upon us with little regard or recognition of any consequence, but it has become clear the adoption of AI is a result of at least those first two factors. First, it is cheaper and more efficient to create a new computer rather than a new life; and second, is that we have substantially destroyed the intellectual capacity of western mankind.

Our Canadian government and most western nations are facilitating the next great leap to create a complete and total artificial existence and the end of humanity and our species: Bio-digital Convergence. You can read more here:

Canadas bio-digital convergence plan

