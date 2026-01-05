No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
Jan 5

"In the United States and Canada, there is..." AMPLE PROOF... "that elected representatives prioritize foreign interests over domestic policy." Canada has 25-50 MP's, including the so called PM that are directors, members, graduates, and Canadian-tax-funders of the WEF cult that plans the mass-murder of ALL Canadians (including 7 billion others) in writing. Those above have already used our taxes for foreign interests over domestic policy, and to build themselves underground hideouts!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tiana's avatar
Tiana
Jan 5Edited

As always Randy you never stop from amazing me with your insights! Thank you for sharing this. It is so well written and well informed. It is a topic I have a hard time discussing as both my husband and I are half Palestinian and half Lebanese (both Christians) respectively but we both have the physical appearance of our other parent making us look more Caucasian. Over the decades from 911 onwards we have been able to narrowly escape any form of social discrimination unlike some of our siblings even down to a work trip which we took with my husband to Tel Aviv and our three oldest children at the time. This was one of the most eye opening moments I have had in my life. While I am a fairly openly opinionated person given I wasn’t in my own country and I had small children with me I was very quiet while still wanting to scream inside for much of my trip. We blended in very easily with the Israeli population, many thinking were were actually of that decent which made it tricky for us trying to explain when we went into more Arab areas that we weren’t of Jewish decent. Many a situation even arose while we were there of violence by Israelis against their own believing them to be Arabs based solely on looks. A long winded story to get to the real humanity that is present when people are unaware of who you are that made me see people as individuals and let me let go of my hate towards them. The kindness, warmth and sincerity I encountered from several different encounters with Israelis from an older couple offering to carrying my groceries several blocks away helping me a young mother at the time with her 3 young kids back to our hotel and our subsequent conversation to an Israeli University professor having a wonderful conversation with me about my family and telling me how special and beautiful we all were but then going on to discussed the Iron Dome which will protect us all and say how much they needed to kill all of the Arabs. These encounters made me want to yell from the treetops “Would you say or do the same things knowing that we are part Arabs?!?! Look at what peace and enjoyment of each other you could have if only you were blind to this ridiculous idea of who we are because of how someone looks or ethnic group/religion they identify with. ” None of this negates anything that has happened in these regions over the centuries but I think as people we need to move away from this vicious cycle of blame for all historical events which have happened in many countries and acknowledge that we are where we are now and while we are not responsible for the wrongdoing of the past we are responsible for being aware of them and choosing a new and better path forward.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Randy Hillier
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Randy Hillier & No More Lockdowns Canada · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture