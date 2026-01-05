Is Radical Islam a derivative of Zionism?
Maduro & Bibi- If it weren’t for Double Standards we wouldn't have any standards in Politics.
Happy New year and I truly hope everyone enjoyed sometime with family and friends.
2026 has started off not just with a ball drop in NYC, but bomb drops in Caracas. This edition we will delve into
Is Radical Islam a derivative of Zionism? How does this impact Canadians?
If it weren’t for Double Standards we wouldn’t have any standards in Politics. Trumps kidnapping of Maduro.-What will come next
A freedom Warrior needs help.
Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.
Is Radical Islam a derivative of Zionism?
I do not oppose Zionism out of hatred for the Jewish people or the State of Israel, nor do I harbor animosity toward Muslims or the Islamic faith. However, we must recognize that both Zionism and radical Islam pose significant challenges to Western nations. These challenges must be confronted and understood not only through their historical context, but with principled evaluation.
Our Former Allies: The Arab Revolt
During World War I, Great Britain and its allies courted Arab tribes to revolt against the Ottoman Empire. One may even argue that the dismemberment and exploitation of the Ottoman Empire was a key objective and motivation that triggered WW1. Figures like Lawrence of Arabia symbolize an era where Muslim Arabs were essential Western allies. Following the war, these tribes were rewarded with territories and the establishment of monarchies. In return, the West secured access to exploit and profit from the region’s energy resources.
The primary failures of this arrangement were the 1916 Sykes-Picot treaty where the 3 Western powers Great Britan, France and Russia secretly agreed how to plunder and partition the Ottoman empire: and the British Mandate for Palestine. Following the 1917 Balfour Declaration, Britain permitted and facilitated the sale of Palestinian land to European Jewish settlers. This included the “Haavara Agreement,” which allowed 60,000 German Jews to emigrate to Palestine in exchange for money/assets. This influx led to escalating tensions with the indigenous Arab population in Palestine. By 1948, amidst open warfare, Britain withdrew, and the State of Israel was declared.
The Expansion of Zionism (1948–1967)
The 1948 conflict resulted in the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” during which approximately 750,000 Palestinians were displaced. While a tenuous ceasefire held for nearly two decades, the 1967 Six-Day War fundamentally altered the map. Israel’s preemptive strike led to the seizure of the Sinai Peninsula, the Golan Heights, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza. While the Sinai was returned to Egypt in 1982, the other territories remain under military occupation. This second conflict displaced an additional 400,000 Palestinians.
Isralis settler leader explains the removal of Arabs to Canada and other nations
Zionism is an Ideology,
Zionism is the political ideology that justifies a Jewish nation-state, yet it also serves as the foundation for laws that marginalize non-Jewish residents. It functions as an ethno-racial ideology, promoting a hierarchy of humanity based on ancestry or faith.
History is replete with similar frameworks. South Africa’s Apartheid system classified Black citizens as inferior; the West eventually found this abhorrent and sanctioned the regime. The 1947 Partition of India created borders based on religion, leading to mass displacement and ongoing hostilities. Even the United States long maintained a racial hierarchy through naturalization laws and Jim Crow segregation.
While Zionism has unique characteristics, it shares a common thread with these systems. Notable Jewish scholars, such as Zeev Sternhell and Yeshayahu Leibowitz, have warned that this path leads to a “descent into fascism.” Leibowitz even utilized the term “Judeo-Nazis” to describe those who prioritize land and ethnicity over fundamental human rights.
The Impact on Canada
Canadians should take note because the logical corollary of “Greater Israel” has been the displacement of Middle Eastern Arab Christians and Muslims. This is achieved through a two-pronged approach: discriminatory property and civil liberty laws and military conflicts that force migration.
As a result, roughly one million people from these conflict zones have settled in Canada. Like many other immigrants, they often carry generations of trauma and animosity toward the Western powers that supported their displacement. Consequently, it has become commonplace in Canada to see regional conflicts—whether Palestinian-Israeli or Sikh-Hindu—spill over into violent domestic protests.
Recently, Canada has shifted its stance, offering mild criticism of illegal Israeli settlements and moving toward the recognition of a Palestinian state. However, the Canadian political establishment remains heavily influenced by wealthy interest groups like CIJA and CJPAC. This influence often results in a “silent” endorsement of unequal treatment under Israeli law, contributing to the unrest seen in Canadian cities today.
The Cost of Double Standards are Civil Liberties
In the United States and Canada, there is growing concern that elected representatives prioritize foreign interests over domestic policy. Furthermore, the rise of global terrorism is largely a byproduct of these policies. By supporting the displacement of Palestinians, Western nations have effectively turned many of their WWI Arab allies into “Radical Islamists” foes.
This shift has direct consequences for our civil liberties. The transition to a surveillance-censorship state—manifested in “no-fly lists,” intense airport security, and restricted financial transactions and censorship—is a direct response to the friction created by our Middle Eastern foreign policy. To understand these restrictions, we must look at how our embrace of Zionism transformed a region of friends into a source of perpetual conflict.
Israel Billionaire Sholom Kramer advocates for ending Free Speech and 1st amendment
Zionism and the Double Standard
Most Canadians strenuously oppose racial-ethnic laws at home as antithetical to Western values, yet many support these same laws in Israel. This is a clear double standard: Canada adopts multiculturalism domestically while supporting an ethno-nationalist state abroad.
Canada was once at the forefront of the campaign against South African Apartheid, using sanctions and expulsion from the Commonwealth to demand change. Yet, regarding Zionism, the West has remained largely silent. The hypocrisy of yesterday has finally caught up to the double standards of today.
Can we find a new Lawrence in Arabia to navigate a more principled path?
If it weren’t for Double Standards we would have no standards in Politics.
While Bibi Netanyahu the alleged criminal and fugitive from international law remains at large and enjoying a round of golf at Mar A largo, alleged American fugitive Nicholas Maduro has been kidnapped in Caracas and is enroute to an American prison.
Although the American track record of using the military to create democracy is somewhat spotty at best and Trump promised not to do this ever again. Promises are often short lived in politics and seldom last an entire election cycle.
But what is often overlooked is the consequences for Americans and the Western world when the military is used to impose democracy
One thing that is an observable fact while watching politics for 60 years.is that every time the USA resorts to military action There are second order consequences for the entire Western world including Canadians.
1. The American surveillance state grows larger.
2. The need for more censorship is justified.
3. Disrespect and abuse of due process escalates.
4. And America’s beacon for world liberty dims.
It’s a simple and timeless fact that when you make enemies abroad, it becomes more dangerous at home. America has a poor record of “freeing” people, or making other countries “better off. thru military actions.
1. Libya 2. Iraq 3. Ukraine 4. Syria 5. Chile 6. Yugoslavia 7. Grenada 8. Panama 9. Afghanistan 10. Cambodia 11. Vietnam Come to mind. But surely, this time it will be different in Venezuela.
Who benefits from these actions? Certainly not the “freed people” in far away lands, nor Americans at home. But military/corporate interests profit greatly from these overseas expeditions and have also profitted and overtaken America’s foundational interests in Liberty.
Michael Needs Your Help
On Saturday, December 20th, 2025 around 3:30 pm, there was a terrible accident on a Hamilton City Bus. My great friend, and former employee Michael Snape (31) was on the bus with his wife, Josie, and 11 month old daughter, Lydia. The city bus unexpectedly slammed its breaks and Michael, according to witnesses, went airborne and slammed head first into the front steel panel of the bus. EMTs were called and Michael was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency brain surgery where part of his skull was removed. He was heavily sedated until this evening (Sunday, December 21st) but is now in and out of consciousness with no understanding of what has happened. His
You can help out here Michael needs help
Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.
If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here or email me info@randyhillier.com
Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.
Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.
Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns
"In the United States and Canada, there is..." AMPLE PROOF... "that elected representatives prioritize foreign interests over domestic policy." Canada has 25-50 MP's, including the so called PM that are directors, members, graduates, and Canadian-tax-funders of the WEF cult that plans the mass-murder of ALL Canadians (including 7 billion others) in writing. Those above have already used our taxes for foreign interests over domestic policy, and to build themselves underground hideouts!
As always Randy you never stop from amazing me with your insights! Thank you for sharing this. It is so well written and well informed. It is a topic I have a hard time discussing as both my husband and I are half Palestinian and half Lebanese (both Christians) respectively but we both have the physical appearance of our other parent making us look more Caucasian. Over the decades from 911 onwards we have been able to narrowly escape any form of social discrimination unlike some of our siblings even down to a work trip which we took with my husband to Tel Aviv and our three oldest children at the time. This was one of the most eye opening moments I have had in my life. While I am a fairly openly opinionated person given I wasn’t in my own country and I had small children with me I was very quiet while still wanting to scream inside for much of my trip. We blended in very easily with the Israeli population, many thinking were were actually of that decent which made it tricky for us trying to explain when we went into more Arab areas that we weren’t of Jewish decent. Many a situation even arose while we were there of violence by Israelis against their own believing them to be Arabs based solely on looks. A long winded story to get to the real humanity that is present when people are unaware of who you are that made me see people as individuals and let me let go of my hate towards them. The kindness, warmth and sincerity I encountered from several different encounters with Israelis from an older couple offering to carrying my groceries several blocks away helping me a young mother at the time with her 3 young kids back to our hotel and our subsequent conversation to an Israeli University professor having a wonderful conversation with me about my family and telling me how special and beautiful we all were but then going on to discussed the Iron Dome which will protect us all and say how much they needed to kill all of the Arabs. These encounters made me want to yell from the treetops “Would you say or do the same things knowing that we are part Arabs?!?! Look at what peace and enjoyment of each other you could have if only you were blind to this ridiculous idea of who we are because of how someone looks or ethnic group/religion they identify with. ” None of this negates anything that has happened in these regions over the centuries but I think as people we need to move away from this vicious cycle of blame for all historical events which have happened in many countries and acknowledge that we are where we are now and while we are not responsible for the wrongdoing of the past we are responsible for being aware of them and choosing a new and better path forward.