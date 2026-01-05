If it weren’t for Double Standards we wouldn’t have any standards in Politics. Trumps kidnapping of Maduro.-What will come next

Is Radical Islam a derivative of Zionism?

I do not oppose Zionism out of hatred for the Jewish people or the State of Israel, nor do I harbor animosity toward Muslims or the Islamic faith. However, we must recognize that both Zionism and radical Islam pose significant challenges to Western nations. These challenges must be confronted and understood not only through their historical context, but with principled evaluation.

Our Former Allies: The Arab Revolt

During World War I, Great Britain and its allies courted Arab tribes to revolt against the Ottoman Empire. One may even argue that the dismemberment and exploitation of the Ottoman Empire was a key objective and motivation that triggered WW1. Figures like Lawrence of Arabia symbolize an era where Muslim Arabs were essential Western allies. Following the war, these tribes were rewarded with territories and the establishment of monarchies. In return, the West secured access to exploit and profit from the region’s energy resources.

The primary failures of this arrangement were the 1916 Sykes-Picot treaty where the 3 Western powers Great Britan, France and Russia secretly agreed how to plunder and partition the Ottoman empire: and the British Mandate for Palestine. Following the 1917 Balfour Declaration, Britain permitted and facilitated the sale of Palestinian land to European Jewish settlers. This included the “Haavara Agreement,” which allowed 60,000 German Jews to emigrate to Palestine in exchange for money/assets. This influx led to escalating tensions with the indigenous Arab population in Palestine. By 1948, amidst open warfare, Britain withdrew, and the State of Israel was declared.

The Expansion of Zionism (1948–1967)

The 1948 conflict resulted in the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” during which approximately 750,000 Palestinians were displaced. While a tenuous ceasefire held for nearly two decades, the 1967 Six-Day War fundamentally altered the map. Israel’s preemptive strike led to the seizure of the Sinai Peninsula, the Golan Heights, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza. While the Sinai was returned to Egypt in 1982, the other territories remain under military occupation. This second conflict displaced an additional 400,000 Palestinians.

Isralis settler leader explains the removal of Arabs to Canada and other nations

Zionism is an Ideology,

Zionism is the political ideology that justifies a Jewish nation-state, yet it also serves as the foundation for laws that marginalize non-Jewish residents. It functions as an ethno-racial ideology, promoting a hierarchy of humanity based on ancestry or faith.

History is replete with similar frameworks. South Africa’s Apartheid system classified Black citizens as inferior; the West eventually found this abhorrent and sanctioned the regime. The 1947 Partition of India created borders based on religion, leading to mass displacement and ongoing hostilities. Even the United States long maintained a racial hierarchy through naturalization laws and Jim Crow segregation.

While Zionism has unique characteristics, it shares a common thread with these systems. Notable Jewish scholars, such as Zeev Sternhell and Yeshayahu Leibowitz, have warned that this path leads to a “descent into fascism.” Leibowitz even utilized the term “Judeo-Nazis” to describe those who prioritize land and ethnicity over fundamental human rights.

The Impact on Canada

Canadians should take note because the logical corollary of “Greater Israel” has been the displacement of Middle Eastern Arab Christians and Muslims. This is achieved through a two-pronged approach: discriminatory property and civil liberty laws and military conflicts that force migration.

As a result, roughly one million people from these conflict zones have settled in Canada. Like many other immigrants, they often carry generations of trauma and animosity toward the Western powers that supported their displacement. Consequently, it has become commonplace in Canada to see regional conflicts—whether Palestinian-Israeli or Sikh-Hindu—spill over into violent domestic protests.

Recently, Canada has shifted its stance, offering mild criticism of illegal Israeli settlements and moving toward the recognition of a Palestinian state. However, the Canadian political establishment remains heavily influenced by wealthy interest groups like CIJA and CJPAC. This influence often results in a “silent” endorsement of unequal treatment under Israeli law, contributing to the unrest seen in Canadian cities today.

The Cost of Double Standards are Civil Liberties

In the United States and Canada, there is growing concern that elected representatives prioritize foreign interests over domestic policy. Furthermore, the rise of global terrorism is largely a byproduct of these policies. By supporting the displacement of Palestinians, Western nations have effectively turned many of their WWI Arab allies into “Radical Islamists” foes.

This shift has direct consequences for our civil liberties. The transition to a surveillance-censorship state—manifested in “no-fly lists,” intense airport security, and restricted financial transactions and censorship—is a direct response to the friction created by our Middle Eastern foreign policy. To understand these restrictions, we must look at how our embrace of Zionism transformed a region of friends into a source of perpetual conflict.

Israel Billionaire Sholom Kramer advocates for ending Free Speech and 1st amendment

Zionism and the Double Standard

Most Canadians strenuously oppose racial-ethnic laws at home as antithetical to Western values, yet many support these same laws in Israel. This is a clear double standard: Canada adopts multiculturalism domestically while supporting an ethno-nationalist state abroad.

Canada was once at the forefront of the campaign against South African Apartheid, using sanctions and expulsion from the Commonwealth to demand change. Yet, regarding Zionism, the West has remained largely silent. The hypocrisy of yesterday has finally caught up to the double standards of today.

Can we find a new Lawrence in Arabia to navigate a more principled path?