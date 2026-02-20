How the Canadian WASP Stung Itself to Death

I have been a witness to a sixty-year assisted suicide. I stood on the playground in 1965 and watched the Red Ensign come down, replaced by a secular leaf that promised a new, “inclusive” era. I didn’t know then that I was watching the first stitch being pulled from the fabric of my own civilization. I have lived to see the Canada of my youth—a place of quiet order, thrift, liberty, and privacy—be systematically dismantled by the very people it was built by. We didn’t vote for a tragedy; we were told we were “progressing.” But in our polite, Canadian quest to be “nice,” we effectively stung ourselves to death.

The Erasure of the Sacred

It began with a quiet retreat from the symbols that told us who we were. When we took down the crosses of St. George and St. Andrew, we weren’t just changing a flag; we were removing the literal compass of our culture. We traded the “Supremacy of God” for the “Supremacy of the State.” By the time we scrubbed the Lord’s Prayer and God Save the Queen from our schools, the message to my generation was clear: your history is an embarrassment, and your faith is a private hobby. We replaced a deep, rooted identity with an “ undefined multicultural” experiment that made our own heritage just one of many options—leaving the nation with a hollow core and a “post-national” identity that belongs to everyone and, therefore, to no one.

The Economic Betrayal: The Death of the Single-Income Home

In my youth, the “Protestant work ethic” wasn’t a slogan; it was a sacred contract. If a man worked hard, he could own a piece of this land and raise a family on a single, honest income. That wasn’t just an economic reality; it was the foundation of our social stability. It allowed a mother to be present, a home to be a sanctuary, and a family to be beholden to no one but themselves.

We shredded that contract. Through a sixty-year program of debt-fueled “growth” and a welfare state that expanded as our self-reliance withered, we debased the very currency of our lives. My dollar today is a ghost, buying barely 10% of what it did when I was a young man. We traded the dignity of a debt-free home for a mountain of private and public debt that now exceeds our entire GDP. Today, it takes two incomes just to tread water in a rental market, leaving our children too broke, too tired, or too anxious to even consider starting a family of their own. We sold our birthright for a mess of “consumer credit.”

The Legal Betrayal: The Rise of the Surveillance State

The most bitter sting, however, came from our own “progressive” laws. In 1969, we were sold the lie that “the state has no place in the bedrooms of the nation.” We thought we were gaining liberty by evicting the Church’s moral oversight. What a catastrophic trade. As we removed the “moral” authority of our faith, we invited the “technical” tyranny of the State.

I have watched my right to be “left alone” evaporate in a thousand polite increments. We moved from a culture where an officer needed “probable cause” to one where the state can demand your breath, your data, and your compliance on a whim. Under the guise of “public safety” and “national security,” we have built a surveillance apparatus that would have been unthinkable in 1965. We are “liberated” from the Ten Commandments, but we are enslaved to a digital panopticon that tracks our every move and freezes our bank accounts if we dare to dissent. We traded the “Supremacy of God” for the “Supremacy of the Algorithm.”

The Achievement That Failed

The bureaucrats in Ottawa will show you charts of increased longevity to prove their success. But I look at the tent cities in our parks, the skyrocketing rates of “Medical Assistance in Dying,” and a “loneliness epidemic” born of a profound, secular despair. We have more “Rights,” but we have no “Rites.” We have “Inclusion,” but we have no Community.

We were so terrified of being “intolerant” that we became intolerant of our own existence. We scrubbed the Lord’s Prayer and God Save the Queen from our schools, and in doing so, we told our children they came from nowhere and belonged to nothing. We stung ourselves with our own “progressive” ideals, and as I look at the fractured, indebted Canada of 2026, I realize we didn’t just lose our flag—we lost our home.

We will never find our long-lost home, but we can rebuild and restore it, with the tools of our Christian faith, heritage, culture and our children. This old Canadian WASP isn’t done yet.

Something Queer is going on in Canada

From Tumbler Ridge to Canada's own Dr Death Ellen Wiebe Canada is changing. Why the explosion of Queers Lesbians and Trans?

Randy Hillier provides some old faschion Canadian cures for what is afflicting Canadian children.





