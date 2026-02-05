"How I Turned the Census into a Paid Gig (or not): Beating Bureaucrats with Anti-Slavery Laws!"
A little mid week humour.
In this eye-opening tale from Scuttlebutt Lodge, Randy Hillier recounts his epic standoff with Stats Canada over the long-form census. Refusing to fill it out for free, he demands $150/hour, blasts it as modern slavery, and cites constitutional rights to shut down pushy officials. A must-watch for anyone tired of government overreach—learn how one man's bold negotiation ended the hassle for good!
Regarding the long census; I found my husband and teen son laughing their heads off. They were filling out the long census, they put me down as identifying as a Apache attack helicopter. Bahaaaaa! Passive-aggressive compliance sometimes works.
You are just awesome Randy!!!!