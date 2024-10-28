In this week’s edition:

The seeds of Globalism were planted in 1976 Freedom Health Clinic news. Upcoming events Episode 2 of Canada, a User’s Guide and Owner’s Manual. Why Canadians will regain our freedoms- it’s in our DNA Scuttlebutt Lodge

The Seeds of Globalsim-Planted in Vancouver

Thankfully the fraud of the Covid pandemic has awakened many people to the dangerous path towards Globalism. But we’ve been on this path for much longer than many are aware. Were you aware that your government believes that home ownership contributes to social injustice?

48 years ago, in June 1976 while Canadians were glued to the first ever Olympic games in Canada our politicians and bureaucrats were paving the way for Canada to become a communist/ fascist nation.

Vancouver Declaration

The seeds of 15-minute cities, climate change, UNDRIP, depopulation, and many others were planted in The Vancouver Declaration on Human Settlements.

In the intervening 48 years, neither Conservative nor Liberal governments have ever disavowed this treaty.

Here’s the opening preamble, followed by a preamble from Section D- Land:

The UN’s 1976 Habitat I conference in Vancouver produced The Vancouver Declaration. The Declaration was accompanied by the Vancouver Action Plan

Preamble

1. Land, because of its unique nature and the crucial role it plays in human settlements, cannot be treated as an ordinary asset, controlled by individuals and subject to the pressures and inefficiencies of the market. Private land ownership is also a principal instrument of accumulation and concentration of wealth and therefore contributes to social injustice; if unchecked, it may become a major obstacle in the planning and implementation of development schemes. Social justice, urban renewal and development, the provision of decent dwellings-and healthy conditions for the people can only be achieved if land is used in the interests of society as a whole. (emphasis mine)

Freedom Health Clinic

Many thanks to all of you who reached out regarding the new healthcare initiatives we are working on to expand and improve services by unjabbed freedom minded Drs and nurses. The response has been fabulous and are bearing fruit, but we are always looking to connect with and recruit more likeminded healthcare professionals. If you area likeminded MD, Nurse, Nurse Practioner, Physcian Assistant etc. please contact me at info@randyhillier.com

Stay tuned for further updates.

Upcoming events

It was a wonderful trip through Southern Ontario this week meeting, connecting and speaking with like minded groups and people in Windsor, Wallaceburg, Sarnia and Newmarket as we continue to organize and mobilize against our predatory government and corruption within the political and legal machine.

On November 3 at 4 pm, I will be in Alexandria at the Glengarry Landowners potluck dinner 20863 Lochiel rd. For more info contact Shawn Mcrae 613-551-3267

Honk Honk, Why Canadians will regain our freedoms- its in our DNA

It was a great night and launch of Canada-A User’s Guide and Owner’s Manual on Monday Oct. 21 with many great questions from the livestream audience episode!

Join me on Monday October 28th at 8 pm EST on Facebook, Twitter or Youtube for the livestream. Watch the promo video Honk, Honk- When Canadians fight for freedom we always win.

Links for the stream:

Youtube:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2255581248134782/

Twitter: https://x.com/randyhillier



We’re excited to see you there!

If you have a specific topic, question or question for the show please send it to me at https://www.randyhillier.com/ask_a_question

Suttlebutt Lodge

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200 year old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy, and keep informed, not entertained. I hope to see you soon at a town hall near you!

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns