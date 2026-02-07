“High Speed Rail

: Bulldozing Farms for Elite Joyrides? Wake Up, Canada!”

$120B Train Wreck: HSR or Highway Robbery?

Some people think healthcare is central to the Canadian Identity and culture, but in my humble opinion nothing is more Canadian than our incestuous relationship with trains ever since British Columbia demanded to have a train before they would join confederation. Which started off our unending history of political corruption, the last spike still hasn’t been driven when it comes to political scandal.

High speed rail is once again on the agenda and becoming a controversial subject in central Canada as it will pit rural landowners and farmers against wealthy urban elites and politicians.

Although there have been countless high speed rail proposals since the 1960’s, so many I can’t recall them all; in 2016 while in elected office I was assured by Via rail executives High speed Rail (HSR) was DEAD. Via was now committed to what they proposed as High Frequency Rail (HFR)

The new HFR proposal would use existing rail corridors exclusively for passenger service and reduce travel time from Ottawa to Toronto from 4 ½ hour to 3 hours and 15 minutes. Astonishing this would restore passenger times to the same duration as we had in 1967. Yes, you heard that right, after 50- years of monopoly passenger service, we would get the faster 1967 times.

The new HFR proposal would cost the Canadian taxpayer 4-6 $ Billion and include many new stops throughout rural Ontario including stations in Smiths Falls Sharbot lake and Kaladar as well as Peterborough and potentially other under serviced communities. The trains would increase speed to 200 Kmph and shave 1 hour 15 minutes off travel time.

The via executives explained that HSR would never ever be feasible nor practical due to many factors and was unnecessary because their main competition was cars and buses not airplane travel.

Unlike HFR, High Speed rail demands all new tracks requiring significant expropriations and not just for the right of way, of up to 60 meters, but also the additional service roads, overpasses, embankments, drainage and other needed upgrades. With HSR travelling at 300 kmph or greater there can be no level crossing like we have now and must limit the route to rural areas rather than urban areas where the passengers are largely travelling to and from.

The entire train corridor must have non scalable security fences the entire length (except elevated or tunnel locations) to prevent humans and wildlife from encroaching. Collisions between people or large animals such as bear or deer with Trains travelling this speed can be catastrophic. If the train corridor bisects your farm or rural business property you will no longer have physical access to portions of your farm or business. This will likely ensure many farms will not be economically viable and will cease operations along with other rural businesses such as quarries, logging/forestry and tourism resorts to name a few.

From 2016 to 2022 the federal government allocated $980 million to Via for the HFR development, most of that money is now likely down the drain. In 2024 the Justin Trudeau government shelved the HFR proposal and announced the new HSR project and provided $4Billion to VIA for just the design phase alone. The total estimated cost for the high-speed proposal is estimated $80-120 billion

For 150 years trains, corruption and politics are woven into the Canadian fabric will the new HSR project mirror the Pacific scandal of 1872? That year it was revealed that Sir John A took $360,000 bribe from wealthy Montreal families and granted them exclusive rights to the transcontinental railway.

There are six major partners with Via in this new train project such as Air Canada, SNC Lavalin and the Quebec governments Caisse depot. We also know that Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street are involved with some of these entities. Are we seeing a repeat of the Pacific scandal where wealthy Montreal financiers have bought their way into a gold mine that railroads the public once again?

Follow me on

RandyHillier.Substack.com

X https://x.com/randyhillier

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/randy.hillier/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/randy.hillier/

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns