Marching towards Hell on Earth and tips to stop it.

Just over 4 years ago, many Canadians and the world were exposed to the terms “Build Back Better” and The Great Reset” promoted by all world leaders and institutions alike as the Covid Con was unleashed upon us.

The con was skillfully enacted to extract not only obscene amounts of money from the public purse but to also condition us into a perpetual climate of fear in order to control our behaviors. Part of the hoax was to offer phony solutions- the mRNA jabs, and a new society “Build Back Better,” to the counterfeit virus.

We are seeing with greater clarity what this now looks like, and how our corporate/political systems will condition and acclimatize people to forsake their freedom and privacy under a climate of fear and danger, requiring increasing government and corporate security.

This week the Canadian Armed Forces launched a door to door emergency preparedness and wellness check pilot project in Goderich, Ontario. Under the guise of public interest, the miliary personnel are visiting every home in the area dropping off propaganda and asking details of the homeowner. If the military are not met with disdain and disgust, this pilot project will surely become the military’s primary purpose in Canada.

In addition, both the RCMP and OPP have announced that they will begin utilizing Trudeaus’ changes to the criminal code enacted in 2018. Now, without probable or reasonable cause, the police will demand a mandatory breath sample from every driver they stop in selected regions. If they do not receive significant blowback you can expect to see this removal of privacy expanded and entrenched throughout Canada. Stopping, detaining, and checking “your papers’ will be happenning on our sidewalks or in our homes at this pace.

What to Do?

If the Military show up at my door, I will give them direction of trespass and inform them if they do not leave immediately, I will have them charged in a firm but respectful manner, which they will understand.

If I’m pulled over for a perceived traffic violation, I will inform the officer that I recently had covid and am unable to expel an appropriate volume of air due to the ‘virus,’ or that due to other respiratory conditions asthma, etc.

Our privacy and freedoms are under attack but we can fight back effectively and not surrender. We must remember this attempt to capture us in a perpetual state of fear can be avoided, and we can regain what we have lost. All it takes is to say No, but in a lawful manner.

Ethics, Freedom & Democracy-Panel Discussion

with Dr Julie Ponesse and Andrew Lawton at the Ottawa Internationa Food & Book Expo

COURT Updates

On Thursday May 2, I received a substantial amount of previously withheld evidence from the Ottawa Police and the Crown (which I’m still reviewing) and on May 7th I’m back in court with the Parliamentary Protective Services regarding additional disclosure from them.

In addition, I’ll be back for another court date on June 14th to argue over potential jury screening questions and expert witnesses. But it appears I’ll have the summer off from court as the judge informed me, she is a “super numerary” judge and doesn’t work in the summer.

Blast from the Past

Over 20 years ago and long before I got into politics I saw how our understanding of the electoral system was being compromised and corrupted, using the term “Strategic Voting.” I published the following oped ‘STRATEGIC VOTING, DEMOCRACY'S TACTICAL DEFEAT”

« Many Canadians believe voting for a fringe party is a "lost vote," because fringe parties will not win. Nothing can be further from the truth. In fact votes are lost when they're cast for people other than your first choice. »

You can read the entire column here: http://www.quebecoislibre.org/031108-3.htm

