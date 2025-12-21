No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

Leonard Knoll
Dec 21

Agreed, 101%.

Without freedom of speech and expression we are nothing but prisoners of censorious totalitarians. Then we are nothing but muzzled tax slaves of labour with little difference from caged zoo or laboratory animals. Then we have no sovereignty over ourselves. No liberty, no freedom. We no longer own and control our own individual lives. We become totally externally controlled, withiut hope of escape, less than human. We lose what millions have fought and died for over millenia; self determination, individual liberty.

The globalist UN/WHO/WEF fear mongers ('climate!,' and 'viruses!,' etc) are slowly extinguishing the Canadian light of liberty, bit, by bit, by bit, before our very eyes. It's happening now in real time. They are slowly trying to 'boil the frogs,' thinking we won't notice.

The fact that our governments so very desparately want to censor Internet speaks blatant volumes. And so do their repulsive insulting lies about wanting to "protect" us, or "protect democracy." How stupid do they think we are? How is coercively shutting people up supposed to be seen as "protecting democracy?" Their lies have become shockingly stupid and surreal on so many levels.

But what's even more shocking and surreal is that millions of people are consumed in the leftist 'Matrix' without even knowing it, and they unquestioningly believe the deceitful lies and gaslighting, and keep voting for the Liberal Party perpetrators (ironically, the globalist haters and destroyers of individual liberty).

Governments seem to have have degraded to the level of insanity, where 'truth' as falsely potrayed by their bribed MSM 'Matrix' is no longer anchored to physical reality. They think 'truth' is whatever comes out of their mouths, and that people will just believe them. The scary part is that millions of people do!

Those millions of people badly need to swallow the red pill and wake up.

Free speech and freedom of expression *ARE* democracy! They are *NOT* threats to democracy!

Internet is the only free speech I and millions of others have as a little person with no money and no power, short of organizing massive peaceful protests like the Freedom Convoy. For us little people, affordable public free speech (Internet) is the only defense of our liberty, and the only way to bypass the establishment's weaponized censorship and their MSM's relentless gaslighting.

Randy, you and some other courageous Canadians are planting powerful seeds of liberty and independent thought, both on Internet and in person. Those seeds of freedom are growing.

More power to you.

2FollowHim
Dec 21

Senior from BC. wanting to wish you the best in this.

That Jesus said 'Love your ENEMIES'. Hard to do, but worth it. Merry Christmas, Randy. You're the right voice.

