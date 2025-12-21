Get an early Christmas present this Sunday in Ottawa and join us for a premiere showing of Greg Wycliffes powerful expose and documentary “The Hate Network.:

Tickets are only $10 and space is limited to 200 people you can book online or take your chances at the door.

Following the screening there will be an open mike Q & A with myself, Greg and Mia Highes.

When Sunday December 21st

WhereBikers Church 115 Carillon st Vanier

Time3:30 p:m

Tickets $10 Tickets

"Freedom of Speech: The True Antidote to Hate and Division"

The Roots of Division in Politics.

Division has always been the sport of kings and politicians. Today’s political parties rely on it to survive. They turn people into members of adversarial teams or tribes to compete.

In Canada and elsewhere, this division has reached a peak. It has now crossed the Rubicon and turned into hate. In 2018, a small group formed the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN). It included academics, left-wing advocates, bureaucrats, and Zionists. They soon received funding from the Liberal government.

This group aimed to promote hatred against free speech advocates. They targeted those opposed to the government’s cultural and economic policies. Using courts, media, and politicians, they have chilled freedom of expression. They equate dissent with hatred in Canada.

The True Goal: Control by the Elite

At its core, politics seeks authority to control people. This benefits the elite. Tools like censorship, division, and hate help maintain that control. They also enhance the elites’ advantages.

The greatest threat to this control is freedom of expression. That’s why it’s seen as an unalienable right. When people lose this freedom, division escalates to hate. Political control then edges toward tyranny.

Lessons from History: Jesus and the Pharisees

Two thousand years ago, humanity saw the power of free speech. Jesus Christ challenged the Pharisees’ corruption and control over the people. The Pharisees fought back. They used state authority to censor and discredit his truths. In the end, they relied on manipulation, coercion, money, lawfare, and even death to silence their critic.

Modern Pharisees and Their Tools

Today’s corporate and political elites act like modern Pharisees. So do bureaucrats, academics, and jurists. They use the same ancient tools: censorship, coercion, money, division, lawfare, and hate. But now, they have advanced technology on their side. Tech oligarchs like Zuckerberg and Gates fit this role. So do medical experts like Fauci and Tam. They disguise their control through algorithms, content moderation policies, and disinformation campaigns.

What If Free Expression Had Been Silenced?

Would we still be in the Inquisition era without freedom of expression and courage of Martin Luther?

Would we still have enslaved or second-class Black citizens without freedom of expression and the courage of Wilberforce and MLK Jr?

Where would society be had it not been for the common men like Thomas Paine or Jefferson, Lincoln or Churchill, Solzhenitsyn or Walesa to express their words and writings. Would America still be a colony, would the ideology of Nazism be predominate in the West, and would Eastern Europe and Russia still be behind an Iron Curtain? The answer is obvious.

We would still be ignorant of the surveillance state, Panama papers without the likes of Edward Snowden and Julian Assange to be whistleblowers.

The Truckers convoy and their willingness to speak freely ensured the end to the onerous and unlawful state of emergency, lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Freedom as the Ultimate Defense

Humanity’s most effective tool against control, and Tyranny, is and always will be our freedom of expression and our courage to wield it while opposing authority.

The antidote to Hate, division and censorship is also our defense of freedom of speech and expression. Let’s use it liberally and end the Canadian Hate network and dimmish the political sport of division.

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here or email me info@randyhillier.com

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200-year-old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed.

Merry Christmas

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns