Ottawa Food & Book expo

On Sunday April 28th I had the pleasure of joining a panel discussion on Ethics, Freedom and Democracy, but we had a few wrinkles. Neither one of the 2 moderators scheduled would appear on stage with myself, Dr Julie Ponesse and Andrew Lawton. Apparently, we were too extreme and it would be dangerous for the moderators to appear on stage with us or hear our perspectives on such divisive subjects.

Although the moderators tried to cook the books and derail the discussion, we had a great self-moderated discussion and I’ve included an excerpt from the Ottawa International food and book expo discussion.

Talking in Tiverton

Many people are now understanding the con-job over the last 4 years; but it wasn’t the first con and nor will it be the last. Join me in Tiverton Ontario as I share my views and experience on protecting ourselves from the endless con and my experience and insights of the dark arts I discovered during my time in politics. Click the link to reserve your seat and share with friends and family. We will have a meet and greet before and after the event as well as a Q & A session.

End the Con

Court updates

I appeared in court twice last week attempting to get the Ottawa Crown to divulge much of the evidence they have collected but are refusing to disclose. Although, the courts have ordered some of my requests to be complied with, I’ll hear more this week on May 2. Central to the disclosure is the communications between the nine (9) investigators from the Ottawa police and the various levels of government that they were communicating with during the investigation.

The City, Crown and Polices Services have argued that these communications are irrelevant, onerous to produce and should remain hidden from me.

It was also ironic and humorous that the Ottawa Crown imposed a publication ban on mt proceeding after I informed the court that I would self-represent and had cleared the court of all the spectators; but apparently has forgotten about their ban this week. On Thursday a flood of students came into the court room and watched the proceedings and the Crown and the Judge said nothing. It appears people can attend as long as they don’t appear to be supporting me.

The Crown still hasn’t been able to find who is charges at the Parliamentary Protective Services but the court was informed that outside lawyers have been hired by the PPS and that they have my application.

This week we also begin arguing about Jury selections and potential expert witnesses for the defense.

9 Ottawa Cops hiding in the weeds

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

I hope you enjoyed this update and stay tuned as we battle the Legal Machine and the croroks they employ to regain our freedom and culture.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns