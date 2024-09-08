In this week’s edition of the Randy Hillier/NoMoreLockdows Substack

1. New Town Hall events

2. The legal machine, lawfare & Court updates

3. Latest podcasts & videos and Townhall videos

New Dates and Town Halls

On September 14th I will be in Arthur, Ontario along with David Shostal from the Municipal Reform Project and Wayne Baker PPC candidate. This event is hosted by the Mapleton Freedom fighters. The admission is $20 at the door or in advance https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/1006462154397?aff=oddtdtcreator

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subjects for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families, and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q&A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom groups.

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

The legal Machine, lawfare & Court updates-

1. Its been a busy week in the Ottawa court house as the Crown has introduced two more motionsin their ongoing attempt to deny me due process and wear me down. Although, I’m forbiden to publish details these motions entailed watching about8 hours of videos. All of the videos were of me speaking at various venues during covid and my interractions with the police.

I’m confident my arguments were strong, credible and with merit and am confident the Crown will be unsuccesful with these attempts of trickery.

2. On Sept 18th I will be back for another Judicial Pretrial and on September 19th my constitutional challenge against the Reopening Ontario ct will be heard in Toronto at Osgoode Hall. This is being argued Pro Bono on my behalf by the Justice center for Constitutional Freedoms.

3. I have filed my 11b or Jordan application outlining the arguments that my right to a speedy trial has been impugned. On October 3 this motion will be argued in the Ottawa courts.The constitution and jurisprudence set out a maximum time frame for a trial for an accused is thirty months. Currently my trial is scheduled for February 2025 a full 35 months after being charged.

I have a Give Send Go campaign for the Jordan Motion

Fighting for the Right to a speedy trial.

Latest podcasts &, videos

Fools, Fiends and modest means

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200 year old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed not entertained and I hope to see you soon at a town hall near you.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns