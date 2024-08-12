Upcoming Events

All events start at 7 pm and doors are open early for meet and greet.

You can reserve your ticket online or buy at the door.

Aylmer August 26th

TBD

Final details will be announced this week.

Niagara August 27th

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/end-the-con-in-niagara-tickets-921015170167

Joining me are

David Shostal, from the Municipal Reform Project will be joining me at each of the events and explaining how he is helping local groups to recruit, train and campaign for municipal elections

And

Prof. Donald Welsh, one of my favorite and early advocate opposing the madness of the counterfeit COVID pandemic.

Ready to take a stand and End the Con? Join us for an insightful discussion, and networking opportunities. Learn how our government and politicians create scams, protect yourself and empower others to do the same. Let's come together to make a difference and create a Free community for everyone. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of the solution. See you there!

All proceeds are shared with the local freedom groups and my legal defense fund.

COURT Updates

Big News-Jordan Application, Give Send Go Campaign

Fighting the Legal Machine Together

The legal and political machine is trying to wear me down and grind me up with an ever-increasing number of pretrial motions that need to be argued throughout this fall.

I was elected to public office in 2007 and served 15 years in the Ontario Legislature. In early 2020, I vocally spoke out against Covid mandates and have never stopped. My convoy related charges persist because of the position I held and my unwillingness to bend a knee. Ontario MPPs do not receive a pension once their time in office is complete, leaving me in the difficult situation of facing these charges because I was an elected member and being unable to adequately fund a legal defense for the same reason.

I have filed notice of a 11b Charter application (Jordan application) with the court. But I’ve also brought in a pinch-hitter lawyer to prepare and argue this application on October 3 2024.

Although I am representing myself in the courtroom, I’ve decided to now go after the Crown and their malicious and bad faith use of the legal system and need your assistance.

The cost is not cheap, but I believe it is the best way forward to dismiss these frivolous and trumped-up charges against.

The very purpose of these charges is not to seek justice but to keep me shut up and shut down in my opposition to the attacks on our fundamental freedoms and to punish me for being the first elected representative in Canada to oppose the COVID mandates.

The courts have a constitutional obligation to bring my matter to a close within 30 months. The month-long jury trial is scheduled for February 2025- 36 months after the alleged crimes.

I would be thankful and appreciate any assistance in our fight for freedom

Facts:

The Crown is seeking a 3 1/2-year prison sentence;

I was originally charged days after I announced I would not seek reelection;

Provincial MPP’s receive no pensions;

I have 5 outstanding POA offences (out of 25) for my role in NoMoreLockdown protests; and

Here is the Crown’s evidence of me assaulting the peace officer-The Great Assault on Parliament Hill:

Please share and help out

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

I hope you enjoyed this update and stay tuned as we continue to battle the Legal Machine, the Cons and the crooks, that are reshaping our Canada as we regain our freedom and culture.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns