No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

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Anthony Tasker
Mar 18

I appreciate your opinions Randy and I think your readers also do ...

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Allby
Mar 18

I can agree with most, but having lived and worked in the middle east in the late 70s we must stop the Islamic take over, even in the 70s they where bragging about taking over the world without firing a shot

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