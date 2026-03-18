If you’re 55 or older and follow No More Lockdowns or Randy Hillier, you remember the Canada I grew up in — proud, loyal, and never content to be a victim of circumstance.

In 1956, during the Suez Crisis, history handed us a moment that feels eerily familiar today. Britain and France secretly conspired with Israel to seize the Suez Canal from Egypt — a resource grab dressed up as a necessity. It was an East-versus-West showdown: Egypt was falling into the Soviet orbit with Russian arms deals. It was Arab-versus-Jew in the Sinai. And the whole thing was built on falsehoods and deceit to hide the real objectives. Israel would expand and steal the Sinai, UK and France would steal the lucrative Suez Canal. The world stood on the edge of wider war.

Canada, and others said “enough,” and as a Christian middle power acting between clashing giants — invented modern peacekeeping on the spot. We sent soldiers and our aircraft carrier HMCS Magnificent, loaded with troops, vehicles, and equipment, to Port Said to guarantee Egypt’s sovereignty and enforce a fair ceasefire. We stood up to our own mother countries when they were wrong. The world was safer because Canada remembered its rightful place as trusted mediator.

HMCS Magnificent deployed to the Suez Crisis 1956

That Canada feels far away today.

We’re trapped in a new version of the same story — endless Middle East conflicts from Iraq to Libya to Syria to Yemen to Venezuela and now Iran in 2026. The driver isn’t the old Cold War “good vs evil.” It’s the petro-dollar system that keeps our prosperity floating on other people’s oil, other people’s labour, and too often other people’s graves.

The US-Israel partnership is real and both see it as necessary — a true symbiosis built on mutual need, but it is a true moral hazard that threatens peace and prosperity. Israel provides unmatched regional intelligence and forward defense that helps keep oil flows stable and the dollar system secure; America provides the ultimate military and diplomatic backstop. But this partnership has become flawed, and with tragic results for the world. Like many historic friendships — including the one we saw in the 1956 Suez Crisis — it can amplify each side’s blind spots and keep pulling everyone deeper into perpetual enforcement wars. Even the strongest alliances sometimes need an honest friend to help course-correct before the price grows too high.

Nixon and The GCC Sheiks in 1974-and the Petro-Dollar

The WEF/Davos crowd waits in the wings with their supranational rules that tie our hands even tighter.

We don’t have to choose between loyalty and common sense. Canada can lead again — exactly as we did in 1956.Two clear-eyed thinkers show us how. Prof. Kai-Alexander Schlevogt calls the dollar’s reserve status an “exorbitant privilege trap.” Prof. Richard Werner explains how we’ve wasted the power of credit on speculation and war instead of factories and real work.

Here’s how Canada can act as a trusted mediator once more:

1. Build North American “productive credit” banks (Werner’s model) so Alberta oil and Ontario manufacturing create good Canadian jobs instead of just feeding the old recycling machine.

2. Champion a commodity-backed diversification bridge — pricing a growing share of our oil in a CAD-USD-gold-and Bitcoin basket. This gives the dollar a new anchor that doesn’t require endless desert policing.

3. Offer ourselves as honest broker — hosting practical talks that respect the US-Israel alliance while letting oil trade in multiple currencies. Protect Israel’s borders with ironclad guarantees; ensure Palestinians Sovereignty, dignity, economic hope, and fair compensation funded by Gulf wealth that has benefited from the current system. Turn symbiosis into genuine stability.

4. Negotiate a fair and lasting treaty with Iran regarding the Straits of Hormuz, similar to the Montreux convention with Turkey regarding the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits

5. Say no to Davos overreach. Keep decisions in Ottawa and the provinces.

Globalist keep our energy pipelines blocked-Our Immigration pipeline wide open

Fellow Canadians and Americans — we proved in 1956 that the world is safer when Canada stands its ground as trusted peacemaker, even when our heritage nations stumble. We don’t sit as victims. We take an active, sometimes oversized role to make the world better.

Next week I’ll show you how Globalism’s binding treaties differ from BRICS — and why that matters for our industrial strength and old work ethic.

The petro-dollar trap doesn’t have to be forever. With clear eyes, steady loyalty to our allies, and good old Canadian common sense, we can lead the way out.

It’s time we remembered who we really are.

Randy Hillier-No More Lockdowns-