Covid—Canada’s Chernobyl: The Fallout of Lies!As a Canadian who stood against the tide during the COVID-19 crisis—founding No More Lockdowns Canada (@NML_Canada)

I’ve watched our nation’s response unfold like a tragic echo of history. What if I told you that Canada’s handling of COVID mirrored the Soviet Union’s Chernobyl disaster, not in radiation clouds, but in a toxic fog of deception? Both were crises amplified by systemic flaws and lies, leaving scars on bodies, minds, and trust.

But here’s the heart of it: Many complied out of genuine care—for our families, neighbors, and country. They masked up, locked down, and trusted the experts believing it was the compassionate choice. Yet, looking back, those good intentions were built on shifting sands of lies, and misinformation. It’s time we reflect, not in anger, but in shared sorrow and resolve, to heal and prevent another fallout.

The Haunting Parallels: Denial vs. Dread

Remember the chilling images of Chernobyl’s meltdown? Soviet officials minimized the blast, calling it a “minor incident” while radiation poisoned the air. They suppressed known reactor flaws to protect their image of unassailable power and infallible virtue, delaying evacuations and forcing parades amid the toxic fallout. The lies weren’t born of malice but of a system terrified of admitting weakness or fault to the public.

Now, flip the script to COVID in Canada: Instead of downplaying, our leaders amplified fears with dire exaggerated models predicting apocalyptic death tolls and touted foolhardy solutions like lockdowns and vaccines as infallible shields, while debates over supportive options like vitamin D or ivermectin were sidelined. We were told “two weeks to flatten the curve,” but it stretched into years of isolation. Measures like the Emergencies Act—invoked against peaceful truckers and later deemed unconstitutional—frozen bank accounts and silenced voices. In the U.S. and Canada, intelligence agencies pressured main stream and social media to censor dissent, much like the KGB buried Chernobyl truths. The inversion stings deep: Chernobyl’s lies let danger spread unchecked; COVID’s lies bred unnecessary panic, shuttering schools and businesses while sidelining treatments and natural immunity discussions.

For those who complied—like so many kind-hearted Canadians who queued for shots or stayed home to “protect grandma”—this wasn’t blind obedience. It was heartfelt trust in a system promising safety. But the emotional toll? Families divided, children robbed of joy, elders dying alone. Didn’t we all feel that ache in our souls?

The Devastating Fallout: Broken Trust and Lingering Pain

Chernobyl’s deception claimed lives—thousands from cancer, with whistleblowers like Valery Legasov driven to despair and suicide. It exposed the systemic USSR’s rot, hastening its collapse as Gorbachev admitted: the lies shattered illusions.

COVID’s fallout hits closer to home: Excess deaths from delayed care, skyrocketing mental health crises, and economic despair that pushed families to the brink. In Canada, unconstitutional lockdowns eroded freedoms we took for granted, while marginalized experts—doctors, scientists, and everyday heroes—faced smears and job losses for questioning the narrative. I know this pain firsthand; reputations were attacked, not for harm, but for daring to dissent. Yet, for compliers, the regret might cut even deeper: Realizing your sacrifices were based on partial truths—overstated risks, understated harms—feels like a betrayal of your goodwill.

This isn’t about blame; it’s about empathy. We complied to save lives, but the lies left us all wounded—isolated, anxious, and distrustful of institutions that once felt like guardians.

Why the Lies? A Secular Vacuum Filled by State Dogma

In secular societies like modern Canada—where faith in God has faded for many—the state steps in as the new moral compass, its policies becoming unquestionable dogma. Just as the Soviets replaced religion with communist orthodoxy, treating dissent as heresy, COVID elevated “public health” to a sacred rite. Lies glued it together: Self-interest (protecting careers), groupthink (enforced consensus), and censorship (silencing alternatives) ensured conformity. Surveillance apps tracked us, propaganda urged “unity,” and legal tools punished non-believers—echoing inquisitions where purity demanded obedience.

But in this vacuum, we’ve lost something profound: The humility of divine faith, which reminds us no human system is infallible. Without it, state power swells, turning good intentions into unintended tyranny.

A Path Forward: Reclaim Truth, Restore Compassion

To those who complied: Your heart was in the right place—we all wanted to protect the vulnerable. But let’s honor that by demanding better: Independent inquiries into COVID policies, reforms to prevent intelligence overreach, and protections for free speech. Canada isn’t the USSR, but without vigilance, lies will corrode us too.

The long-term fallout from the Chernobyl lies includes a silver lining. The startling reformation of the USSR, the end of their authoritarian government, and the restoration of universal Christian moral standards.

Will COVID be Canada’s Chernobyl? Let’s rebuild with empathy, questioning dogma not out of rebellion, but love for our shared humanity. The fallout of lies doesn’t have to define us—truth can set us free. Join the conversation at @NML_Canada



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