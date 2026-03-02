No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

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JoeMichel's avatar
JoeMichel
Mar 2

Way to go Randy - comparing our government's response and handling of COVID to the Soviet Union's response to Chernobyl - great and very appropriate analogy.

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1 reply by Randy Hillier
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Champ
Mar 2

We must call out all the lies from 2020-2021 if we are to properly move forward and recover. Let’s walk through the facts, noting that there is still not a validated test for the mythological virus because a validated test requires the Gold Standard, the alleged virus itself:

Was a validated test available in 2020 to prove the case count pandemic? NO

After 6-years, is there now a validated testing method available? NO

Has any government around the world proven there is a virus? NO

Have FOIA requests asking for proof of a virus been positively answered? NO

Is COVID-19 a myth? YES

The past years have revealed how quickly manufactured fear can override both society’s reason and freedoms. Injections that were falsely labeled “vaccines,” fear-porn of a mythological virus left hospitals empty, and a medical industry which abandoned personal autonomy; these were not failures of individuals, but of entire systems. The response cannot be despair.

There was not a novel dangerous virus in 2019-2020. There was not a lab created virus roaming the earth. There was not a mythological virus containing a deadly spike protein. What did occur was a massive propaganda campaign to trick society into taking a vector viral gene altering injection that is dangerous, was lab created, and contains a deadly spike protein. The propaganda was real. The events were fake. While hospitals sat half empty, television crews staged scenes of overflowing wards. Viewers were told disaster was everywhere and only the injections could save them. Public fear was carefully shaped, not by evidence, but by carefully crafted narratives. The lies, propaganda, and corruption are/were too obvious to ignore and we must fight back.

The dangerous, lab created, spike protein filled bioweapon is the injection and fun fact, this is the way almost all "vaccines" throughout history have been. There was not a virus which needed a cure. There was an injection created, but that injection has no medicinal benefits whatsoever. And even if there was a novel virus that contained a deadly spike protein, what’s the one thing you would not want the supposed cure to contain?? That's how we know the injection was purposeful harm - it contains the one thing they said make the mythological virus dangerous! That’s just more evidence that evil was perpetuated upon society.

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