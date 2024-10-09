In this week’s edition of the Randy Hillier/NoMoreLockdows Substack:

1. Previously censored videos - Never before published videos from Ontario Parliament!

2. Town Hall events

3. The legal machine, lawfare & Court updates

4. Op-Ed. Is Russia & Iran the new Covid? ... “Although many Canadians and Americans realized our governments and media could not be trusted during Covid and that they were dishonest- many people now believe governments are telling the truth about Russia and the Middle East- They aren’t.”

Previously censored Covid videos from the Ontario Parliament

During Covid it became very dangerous to speak honestly and post my views on social media. When I did, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter would not only censor or remove my posts, but would often suspend or delete my account.

I spoke often about the counterfeit Covid pandemic in the Ontario Legislature but many times these were never published. Now that the Covid censors and the fearful mob have moved onto target and cancel those who speak about Russia and Israel, I am publishing many of my Covid debates and questions from 4 years ago.

In May 2020 I called for a public inquiry during Covid

Town Halls and Events

We had a blast Rocking it in the Valley in Pembroke on Monday September 30th. Many thanks to Chris and all the freedom lovers who came out for a fun, enjoyable and informative evening

.

October 24th Sarnia, Ontario

Order your tickets on line or purchase at the door $20 https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sarnia-town-hall-tickets-1037069301197

November 3rd 4 pm Glengarry Landowners/No Vax Pot lock

20863 Locheil rd Alexandria, ON. For more info contact Shawn MCrae 6135513267

November 9th Burlington PPC Fundraiser with Max Bernier Tickets are available https://stateofournation.ca/tickets.

The PPC has opened up their candiadate selection nominations. If you are interested or know others who want to be a canidate click here: https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/action/become-a-candidate

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subjects for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families, and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q&A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom group.

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

The Legal Machine, Lawfare & Court Updates

1. On September 19th the Ontario Court of Appeal heard my arguments that the mandates created during Covid were/are unconstitutional. Now we hurry up and wait for the 3 judges to deliberate and render their decision. I remain optimistic, and hopeful it will not drag on too long.

2. Last week, on October 3 in the Ottawa Court my Jordan application was argued. Like my Constitutional argument before the Court of Appeal, I remain very optimistic that the criminal lawfare against me may soon come to an end. Although the Crown asserted that I was cause for all the delay, I believe the Judge saw the duplicity of the Crowns’ arguments. Now we wait and see. The Constitution and jurisprudence set out a maximum time frame for a trial for an accused is thirty months. Currently my trial is scheduled for February 2025, a full 35 months after being charged.

3. The week of October 18th has me back in court for additional JPT’s arguing proper challenges for the potential jurors and admissible evidence.

If you can assist in helping out in donating for my legal defense I have a Give, Send Go campaign for the Jordan Motion https://www.givesendgo.com/GCVJF

Is Israel the new Covid-Why do governments always Lie?

I remain very perplexed and confused by the opinions of many people involved in the “Freedom” communities.

All of us who attended No More Lockdown rallies and then the Truckers’ Convoy in Ottawa knew and understood that our governments were being dishonest about Covid. In short, the Freedom community became distrustful of both government and their subsidized mainstream media outlets.

However, many of these same freedom people went on to believe the government/media stories about Ukraine and Russia which are largely disingenuous or outright falsehoods. Even today many people are believing the government/media torqued narratives and distortions regarding Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and Israel.

Although many Canadians and Americans realized our governments and media could not be trusted during Covid and that they were dishonest- many people now believe governments are telling the truth about Russia and the Middle East- they aren’t.

In my 15 years in elected office, I never once experienced any political party tell the whole or entire truth. Sometimes they would omit relevant facts, other times embellish some elements and downplay other elements. These wordplay tricks are called spin, but that is just a polite way of saying dishonest.

People need to understand that no government and no established political party is capable of ever being honest- they are all liars.

Global warming is a lie, just as a carbon tax will prevent global warming is a lie.

The Russia, Russia, Russia collusion hoax.

Iraq having weapons of Mass destruction, was a lie.

Iran has assassination teams after Trump- is poppycock.

The roof was too sloped and dangerous for Secret Service agents.

Covid came from a pangolin or a wet market- utter nonsense.

The examples of government dishonesty are endless, yet many people think ‘not this time, this time governments are being truthful’ -but they aren’t, and never will be.

I am certain that within a few years we will all come to learn that like Covid was just the flu and the jab was neither safe nor effective, but now that: Putin is not an evil despot and dictator, that Iran and Hezbollah are not dangerous rogue nations or terrorists and that rampant unfettered immigration causes problems.

But until then we will suffer the political correct woke mob, censors and fools.

Thanks for your continued support and generosity,

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns