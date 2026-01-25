This week

Carney’s Davos Truth Bomb: Global Rules Are Fake—And So Are Canada’s! #EndTheLie

A great political speech is like a magician’s trick: it dazzles you with one hand while hiding the real sleight-of-hand with the other. This week in Davos, Prime Minister Mark Carney pulled off a Houdini act for Canada and the World.

Carney boldly exposed the fraud of the “international rules-based order”—the web of laws, treaties, trade deals, and alliances built by the West. He called it all fiction, not reality, comparing it to the lies that propped up the old Soviet Union for decades. Most people suspected this, but few dared say it out loud.

Yet, Carney’s speech hid a key truth for Canadians; the same fictions plague our own country. Our political system mirrors this global scam, with unequal justice, obedience provides a false sense of security, dismissal of everyday people, and integration that leads to subordination. Let’s break it down, and reveal the path forward:

1. Unequal Application of the Law. Carney slammed how global rules protect the powerful while crushing the weak. Think Israel dodging war crime charges, versus harsh punishments for Iraq or Syria.

At home, it’s the same story. The wealthy Weston and McCain families got slapped with a $500 million fine for a $4 billion bread price-fixing scam—no jail time. But freedom protesters like Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, Pat King, and me? We faced jail and drained our savings over minor “mischief” charges during COVID. Justice depends on who you are and whether you challenge those in power.

2. Obedience Doesn’t Bring Safety

Carney noted that blindly following big powers doesn’t protect you. Canada and Denmark learned this the hard way: we’ve tagged along with U.S. demands, backing wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and more. In return? Denmark risks losing Greenland, and Canada faces crippling tariffs that threaten our economy and sovereignty.

Domestically, it’s identical. Many Canadians masked up, locked down, and took experimental shots thinking it’d keep them safe. Instead, it often made things worse. Obedience is no substitute for self-reliance and independence.

3. Individuals Are Unimportant

Carney urged middle-power countries and corporations to quit playing along with the global lie. But why ignore everyday people like you and me? As a top global banker, Carney sees the world through money—people are just accounts and assets, valued by their wealth.

This elite mindset echoes Canada’s fraud: the system stays broken unless individuals wake up and refuse to live the lie. We matter, and our actions can change everything.

4. Integration Means Subordination

Carney warned that tying yourself to bigger powers turns you into their puppet. Canada handed public health to the WHO during COVID, costing us dearly. We’ve merged our military into NATO and the U.S., leaving us defenseless. Our economy? 85% tied to America, so we’re at their mercy.

Inside Canada, it’s the same trap. Join a political party, union, or institution, and you must toe the line—MPs echo their leaders, doctors push vaccines against their better judgment. Your voice fades, and independent thinking becomes taboo.

5. The Solution Starts with You

Carney called on nations and corporations to reject the fiction—but he wants individuals to stay quiet. Don’t fall for it. Canadians, it’s time to act:

Break free from corrupt political parties that exploit you. Stop funding or following them blindly.

Refuse obedience to unfair rules. Speak out against double standards, at home and abroad.

Ignore the distractions and bribes that keep you hooked.

The Davos magic show is over. We’ve seen the tricks. Now, let’s end the lie in Canada.