Canada’s Cultural Counter-Revolutionaries: Time to Fight Back!

Politics mirrors culture—change the culture to flip the script on politics. While many Canadians look to the South and see the cultural changes happenning there we often neglect our own voices. Let’s spotlight our own! Every week, we’ll shout out a Canadian trailblazer worth following and amplifying. Kicking off with Dr. Ricardo Duchesne

Is a bold historical sociologist, ex-prof at UNB Saint John (until 2019). Like so many of our rebels, he’s been silenced by the establishment, MSM, and Big Tech. Don’t let them win—follow, share, and rise up! #CanadianRevolution #CultureWar

Dr Duchesne is an accomplished activist, writer and author in addition to his academic career

In mid-2014, he created the blog “Council of European Canadians” with the stated purpose that “Canada should remain majority, not exclusively, European in its ethnic composition and cultural character [because] Canada is a nation created by individuals with an Anglo/French-European heritage, not by individuals from diverse races and cultures

In his 2017 book, Canada in Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians, he argues that Canada is not a “nation of immigrants” but a nation created by Anglo and French pioneers and settlers.

Duchesne’s first book, The Uniqueness of Western Civilization, published in 2011 is the leading book in what he describes as a trend toward “post-multicultural history”.

On October 9, 2019, Ricardo Duchesne spoke on the UBC-Vancouver campus at an event hosted by a group called UBC Students for Freedom of Expression. The event, titled “Academic Freedom to Discuss the Impact of Immigrant Diversity”, was met by dozens of protesters claiming that the university should not give a platform to far right hate speech

Share with me your recommendations of great Canadian culture Revolutionaries who have been cancelled or don’t get the exposure they deserve.

