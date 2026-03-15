Op-Ed #1: The Petro-Dollar Trap: How Our “Good Guy” Wars Built Prosperity on Graves

https://youtu.be/Sy9GQKrbRQE

If you’re a 68-year-old Canadian or American like me, raised in the Cold War, that old feeling still lives in your chest: America and the West are the good guys. We beat the Nazis, stared down the Soviets, stood for freedom. “Us versus them” wasn’t slogans — it was truth. Our wars felt righteous

I’ve carried that belief for decades. But watching another wave of strikes on Iran in 2026 — missiles flying, gas prices jumping again — I finally faced something that hurts: the story we told ourselves has a painful hole in it.

The Cold War ended in 1991. The evil empire was gone. And almost overnight, America’s wars moved to one place: oil country. Iraq twice. Libya. Syria. Yemen. Venezuela in January. Now Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. It’s not random. It’s the price of the petro-dollar — and I’ve come to see that system as something that quietly hollowed out the soul of the countries I love.

Here’s what they never taught us.

In 1971, Nixon slammed the gold window shut. The dollar was no longer backed by anything real. To keep the world needing dollars, we cut a deal with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states: price your oil only in U.S. dollars, recycle the profits into our Treasuries and stocks, and we’ll protect you with our military.

That deal let us run huge deficits year after year without paying the normal price. We got the “exorbitant privilege.” It felt like winning the lottery.

But look what we lost.

Manufacturing — the backbone of the America and Canada I grew up in — fell from 21–28% of our economies in the 1950s and 1960s to barely 9.5–10% today. Factories closed. Jobs that built cars, steel, and appliances with our own hands moved overseas. Our prosperity now rides on their labour and their resources — China’s factories, Gulf oil, Asian sweat. We print dollars; they do the real work.

And worse — we paid for it in blood.

Hundreds of thousands died in Iraq. Tens of thousands in Libya and Yemen. Countless more in Syria. And right now, in March 2026, thousands of Iranians and Israelis are dying while the U.S. and Israel press the campaign to keep the dollar pricing system alive. These were never sold as oil wars. They were wrapped in noble language: stopping dictators, fighting terror, preventing nuclear threats, liberating the people. Few of those reasons were honest. But the real motive was protecting the petro-dollar so our easy prosperity could continue.

We didn’t just import debt and called it wealth- We created an illusion and called it reality- built upon graves.

That system didn’t just change our foreign policy. It changed us. It made us softer, dependent, less productive in the way that once defined our nations culture and heritage. Productivity growth slowed after the 1970s. We became world champions at casino finance, consumption, and stock buybacks instead of building things with our own hands. The Greatest Generation and our parents earned their pride through factories humming with North American workers. We earned ours by policing oil routes so the dollar stays king.

I feel real sadness writing this — not anger at America or Canada, but a deep, aching regret. The countries I loved as a boy didn’t need endless desert wars to stay rich. They earned their place the hard way: through discipline, factories, honest work, and with a moral compass. The petro-dollar let us outsource the dying along with the manufacturing. We got cheap goods, cheap credit, and poor health. Others got the graves.

Younger generations see this more clearly than we do. They grew up with the 2008 crash, forever wars, and China’s rise. They ask the question we were never taught: whose prosperity are we really protecting?

Understanding this doesn’t make you unpatriotic. It makes you honest. It explains why “peace in the Middle East” has always stayed out of reach.

Next week I’ll show you how Canada can be the peacemaker again — ending the oil wars without betraying our allies.

The petro-dollar trap doesn’t have to be forever. With clear eyes and good old Canadian common sense, we can lead the way out.

It’s time we remembered who we really are.

Randy Hillier, -No More Lockdowns