No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

No More Lockdowns Canada | Randy Hillier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ilona Boyce's avatar
Ilona Boyce
Mar 15

Thank you Randy. Echoes everything that I have been feeling as I surrender what I understood to be Canada.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Randy Hillier
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
Mar 15

It seems like a good plan, but the so-called PM has threatened perhaps the best Cancer MD in the world this week with two years in prison for posting facts on youtube that the so-called PM says is illegal because he does not want ANY CANADIAN to know the truth.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Randy Hillier
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Randy Hillier & No More Lockdowns Canada · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture