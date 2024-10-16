I’m launching a new interactive project Canada- A Users Guide and Owner’s Manual.

During my 25 years of advocacy and time in elected office it became quite evident that many Canadians want to fix our broken-down democracy and government but don’t have sufficient information and knowledge on how the “system” actually works.

Through decades of propaganda and an inadequate public education system most Canadians have either an incomplete understanding of politics or a false understanding. The first step in fixing anything is gaining knowledge. The first episode is on Monday, October 21st, 8 pm Eastern- here is a sneak preview. If you have a specific topic or question you would like me to address on this show, please ask it https://www.randyhillier.com/ask_a_question

Canada, A a Users Guide and Owners manual

SPECIAL Request

There are a small group of unjabbed & freedom minded doctors and healthcare professionals operating a practice in Ontario. This group is expanding, and are seeking like-minded doctors and healthcare professionals. However, it must be done with discretion and in confidence. If you want to learn more please contact me directly at info@randyhillier.com. Privacy is assured as these doctors provide healthcare to my family and they have my full and complete confidence.

New Town Halls

Reserve your tickets early in advance online or $20 admission at the door

Wallaceburg Wednesday October 23

Wallaceburg

Sarnia Thursday October 24 Sarnia

Alexandria November 3 Glengarry Landowners potluck dinner For more info contact Shawn Mcrae 6135513267 for more info

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subjects for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families, and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q&A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom groups.

Burlington November 9th PPC gala fundraiser with Max Bernier Tickets https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/event/gala-dinner-with-ppc-leader-maxime-bernier-in-burlington-on-november-9

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns