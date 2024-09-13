I recieved great news and the Judges decision this week in the ongoing battle against the Legal and Political machine in Ottawa.

But first a few updates

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and/or wish to help donate or to subscribe to Substack.

New Dates and Town Halls

On September 14th I will be in Arthur, Ontario along with David Shostal from the Municipal Reform Project and Wayne Baker PPC candidate. This event is hosted by the Mapleton Freedom fighters. The admission is $20 at the door or in advance online

All my public town halls feature guest speakers addressing important subjects for people who are passionate about defending our freedoms, families, and faith. They are open to the public and include a Q&A session. The proceeds go to my legal defense and also shared with participating local freedom groups.

Lets take back our power

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

The legal Machine, lawfare & Court updates-

Beating the Crown at their own games.

1. During the week of September 3 the Ottawa Crown argued two motions before the Judge in a crass attempt to paint a false and fabricated narrative to present to the jury in February 2025. Although I appreciate the Crowns diligence in unearthing hours and hours of me speaking at various events it was a clear attempt to take snippets of these videos out of context and prejudice the jury against me.

2. This week I received the written decsion by the Judge that she accepted my arguments and has rejected the Crowns devious attempt to undermine my credibility. I have further Judicial pretrials scheduled for September 18th along with upcoming motions regarding expert witnesses and admission of facts which the Crown has not consented to and will oppose.

3. A very big day is coming up on September 19th when the Ontario court of appeal will here my arguments why the Reopening Ontario Act ought to be struck down and all charges under its authority be struck down as unconstitutional. I will send out a zoom link in the coming days.

3. On October 3, 2024 my legal counsel will argue 11b or Jordan application outlining the arguments that my right to a speedy trial has been impugned. The constitution and jurisprudence set out a maximum time frame for a trial for an accused is thirty months. Currently my trial is scheduled for February 2025 a full 35 months after being charged.

I have a Give Send Go campaign for the Jordan Motion

Fighting for the Right to a speedy trial.4

Staying at Scuttlebutt Lodge.

If you are looking for a getaway and would also like to support my efforts, book some time at Scuttlebutt Lodge, my camp in Lanark County. You can book online here.

Scuttlebutt Lodge is now available for rent to help you escape the madness we are all living in. Enjoy some peace and quiet in the beautiful Canadian backcountry of Lanark County. Stay in the 200 year old log homestead with a maximum of four guests, no pets, and delight in the comforts of 1 queen sized bed, 1 double bed, indoor plumbing, hot water, shower, power, internet, and a full kitchen while being surrounded by 600 acres of bush and fields with 100s of lakes easily within reach. Park your car, bring your own food and drink, and enjoy a wonderful bonfire at night.

Eat well, stay healthy and keep informed not entertained and I hope to see you soon at a town hall near you.

Randy Hillier-NoMoreLockdowns