I’m looking forward to meeting with many other like-minded people at some upcoming events!

On April 28th, I have been invited to a panel discussion Free Speech, Ethics, and Democracy at the Ottawa International Book and Food Exposition. You can reserve your tickets online https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/free-speech-ethics-and-democracy-in-canada-panel-discussion-tickets-870422716777

On May 9th, I will be in Tiverton, Ontario sponsored by Shoreline Community, at an open and public town hall The endless Con, and how ro respond. You can reserve your tickets https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/randy-hilliers-end-the-con-town-hall-tickets-882704812857?aff=oddtdtcreator

Angie in Belleville has asked me to speak in Belleville, but she would like a few people to help her out organizing the event. If you want to help out you can contact Angie at lucasang675@gmail.com

If you or your group would like me to speak in your community, please contact me at info@randyhillier.com, and be sure to include your phone number.

Criminal Court updates.

The Ottawa Crown is monkeying around again. In my last Substack, I was pleased to announce that the Crown seemed to be learning to be respectful and professional and that they had agreed to serve and subpoena the three respondents to my applications, the City of Ottawa, The Chief of Police, and the House of Commons Sgt at Arms. Late this week, the Ottawa Crown notified me they will attempt to have my applications summarily dismissed.

If that wasn’t enough, in their notice they once again they knowingly repeat falsehoods in an attempt to mislead the court and judge. In their notice they state again that I threw a barricade at the police, and falsely state that I asked people to call 911. There is no evidence to support either of these two allegations, and the Crown also knows these allegations are false.

Looks like there may be some fireworks at my next Court appearances on April 23, 25, and May 2.

My defense is comprised of 3 themes: First, that my prosecution is baseless and may constitute an abuse of process or even malicious prosecution; second, that the alleged offenses did not occur, and; third, if the events did occur, they were not unlawful and fall under the “defense of necessity.” I’ve also submitted a list of admissions for the Court to accept as facts, which if accepted would render the continued prosecution moot. I expect the Ottawa Crown will vigorously oppose these admissions.

Scuttlebutt Lodge

We’ve had some great guests up to the camp recently: Dr Keys, Lisa, Danielle, Steve, Nancy and Gary, and Guy Meister. If you want get away for a day or two to the land of freedom and enjoy the great outdoors, a camp fire, and good conversation, you can book & reserve the cabin online

Thanks for your continued support and generosity, it makes a world of difference knowing that there are many fine people standing with me and fighting back to regain our freedoms and to end the corruption. Please feel free to share this e-mail with friends or family members who are also concerned and wish to help donate

The Culture Wars.

I understand and appreciate that many people are seeking ways and means to combat the ever-growing dangers that loom before us, and are hoping a political solution is not far off. For those of us who are alert and awake to the ever-increasing wars in Ukraine and the middle east, the continued and increasing inflation and taxes, homelessness, drug overdoses, and attack on children’s sexuality and biology, are not random coincidences, but are part the creation of a new society. A new society where freedom of expression is unlawful, mobility and opportunity greatly diminished, and where family and faith are denigrated.

This new society is being molded with falsehoods of virtue and convenience, and fears for safety. They’re disguised as climate change, 15-minute cities, Bio-Digital Convergence, Disease X, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, all replacing merit. A new society where dissent is misinformation, censorship defines truth, and men can give birth and breast feed, among so many crises.

These are not just political problems as they are widely held beliefs, not only within our government and institutions, but by many people including our friends, family members, colleagues, and business owners; the very people who elect and legitimize our politicians. These are cultural problems within our communities.

As a culture we have either forgotten or misunderstand both our role, and the politician’s role, within our society. They are elected to hear us, not to control us. Before we find a political solution, we must first find a solution to what plagues our society.

I’ve included a recent video with Unscrew the News which I believe you will enjoy.