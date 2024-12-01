Our new podcast, Canada-A user’s guide and owner’s manual continues to grow and gain a wider audience. I want to thank everyone for tuning in and supporting our new weekly production.

However, we have far more to do in helping Canadians become better informed and more knowledgeable of how our political machine actually operates and is corrupted.

Former Alberta MLA and present owner of the Western Standard, Derek Fildebrandt joins me to lift the covers on how the Political sausage is actually made.

4 years ago I released the following video illustrating the many contradictions we faced during the counterfeit pandemic.In time these facts will be used to prosecute those who acted in either a negligent or criminal manner.

Asserting our Canadian Sovereignty

The Western Democracies continue to engage in a dangerous political gambit of geo-politics in their attempt to remain as the world’s preeminent military/economic power.

Many of us don’t realize that we are now just a pawn in this gambit and will be easily sacrificed for “a higher goal.”

A new war has broken out in Syria, the same day a fragile ceasefire was brokered in Lebanon and which now has drawn Turkey into the ever-broadening world conflicts.

The USA/NATO/Israeli military alliance has suffered military setbacks, stalemates and defeats in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Taiwan, and the Red Sea; has also faced political setbacks in Georgia, Venezuela, Hungary, Czech Republic, Chad, Senegal and others.

But even with all these setbacks our Western governments have provoked a new war in Syria and are further inflaming economic warfare with the BRICS nations.

We are in another global or worldwide conflict that will likely engulf Canada in the very near future. This world wide conflict will become a hot kinetic war unless the people begin to rise up, become vocal and admonish our political leaders. I believe it is time for Canada to show leadership on the world stage and demand peaceful diplomacy rather than Hegemony from our neighbors and allies.

Failing this we must renounce our affiliation with NATO, UN, WEF and repeal many of our international treaties and proclaim our neutrality and peaceful coexistence with other nations. We must also view our borders as inviolable and place a strict moratorium on immigration, and deportation of illegal’s. Furthermore a return to a sound monetary policy and a rejection of a Fiat currency and a return to a commodity based currency.

