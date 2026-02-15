338 Murders on the Loose: The Real Killers Behind Tumbler Ridge

Nine people lost their lives in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, last week. Yet the true culprits remain free.

Five years ago, every MP and political party in the House of Commons unanimously passed Bill C-4. This law effectively criminalized honesty with children about gender and biological reality, opening the door to a chain of events that contributed to this tragedy.

Bill C-4 compels parents, teachers, doctors, and others to “affirm” a child’s confusion—under threat of jail time. To be law-abiding in Canada now means rejecting God’s commandment against bearing false witness. Governments demand that parents lie to their children, insisting a boy can become a girl.

From Bill C-4 to Tragedy: The Truth Politicians Won't Tell You About Tumbler Ridge

The law also enabled professionals to profit from experimental treatments on minors: a dangerous cocktail of antipsychotics, antidepressants, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones. For six years, they subjected young Jesse Strang to these interventions. What began as an innocent boy was transformed into an emotional time bomb—a suicidal mass murderer.

Professionals knew the risks, but the financial incentives were too great. Jesse dropped out of school at 14, four years early. Three years ago, he burned down the family home. Two years ago, police returned confiscated guns—the same weapons later used to kill nine people.

To this day, politicians and experts continue to mislead Canadians about Tumbler Ridge. It was not a female perpetrator, but a product of 21st-century liberal experimentation: a once-innocent boy turned into a modern Frankenstein after one wrong question six years ago.

Raised without a father and with a mother who had four other children by different fathers, Jesse lacked stable role models. A boy trusts his mother implicitly—he never expects her to lie. Yet Jesse’s mother rejected God’s laws and obeyed man’s corrupt ones instead.

God has sent Canadians another stark message through Tumbler Ridge. Will we listen? If we keep obeying evil human laws over divine truth, similar fates await more families.

Reject these corrupt policies. Protect our children with honesty, strong families, and God’s commandments—before it’s too late.

Share this wake-up call! #TumblerRidgeWarning #ObeyGodNotMan #ProtectOurChildren #RepealBillC4 #ParentalRights”

Randy Hillier